Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the middle order batsmen “failed completely” in the recent T20 series against Zimbabwe.

Azam said this was especially true in the second T20 Internationals, which the men in green shockingly lost by 19 runs.

Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to 118/9 and were subsequently skittled out for 99.

The 26-year-old admitted that the middle order’s woes “is currently a major concern for us”, especially with the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in India in October.

“Yes, this was an eye-opener for us. We will not make any excuses as our performance was poor. We could have batted well as it was not too tough conditions to bat on,” he was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.

“We need to work on our middle order as it is currently a major concern for us. Our middle order batsmen failed completely to make a way through for Pakistan to chase this small total.”

“[The] conditions [were] not tough. We need to make strong combinations as [the] T20 World Cup is just around the corner. We will sit and discuss what went wrong and try to come up with a good performance.

“We have to play more T20Is before the World Cup, our focus is to win all of those games to prepare ourselves strongly for the mega event.”

Azam was in good form in the T20 series against Zimbabwe as he amassed 95 runs, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 31.66 and a strike-rate of 100.

He also became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Getting help from World Cup winning coach, Pakistan player working on technical issues in South Africa

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28689 ( 16.58 % ) Babar Azam 118577 ( 68.51 % ) Steve Smith 4653 ( 2.69 % ) Ben Stokes 5655 ( 3.27 % ) Kane Williamson 7641 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 85 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1026 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 314 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4489 ( 2.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 539 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 395 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1011 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28689 ( 16.58 % ) Babar Azam 118577 ( 68.51 % ) Steve Smith 4653 ( 2.69 % ) Ben Stokes 5655 ( 3.27 % ) Kane Williamson 7641 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 85 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1026 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 314 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4489 ( 2.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 539 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 395 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1011 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related