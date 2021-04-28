Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood has been getting help from World Cup winning coach Gary Kirsten in South Africa.

Masood last represented Pakistan during their tour of New Zealand and has continued to be overlooked ever since due to technical issues with his batting.

During the tour of New Zealand, he amassed 10 runs in two Tests, which included three ducks, at an average of 2.50.

With Kirsten being a highly successful coach, Masood is spending two weeks at his academy in Cape Town to work on the flaws in his game.

The 31-year-old will travel back to Karachi next week.

It should be noted that Masood was in outstanding form in the Pakistan Cup as he accumulated 472 runs in five matches for Southern Punjab, which included two centuries and two fifties, at an average of 118.

