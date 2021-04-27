Image courtesy of: ARY Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said Zimbabwe seamer Blessing Muzarabani made the batsmen look so ordinary in the second T20 International.

Muzarabani took figures of 1-24 off his four overs, but Ramiz noted that the Pakistan batsmen struggled to have an impact when facing him.

The men in green restricted Zimbabwe to 118/9 in the match, but were shockingly bowled out for 99 and lost the match by 19 runs.

This gave Zimbabwe their first-ever T20 International win over Pakistan.

“Pakistan players played reckless shots and there was no technique or partnership. [Blessing] Muzarabani was the only quality bowler in their line-up and if you get a chance to watch the replays you will see that our batting seemed so ordinary against him,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Pakistan team looked like a rabbit in the headlights. They were expecting disasters, did not back themselves and showed an ordinary performance against a club level side.

“I’m shocked as to whether I should analyse this or express anger over this. This clearly is a very dark moment in our history.”

Pakistan ended up winning the series 2-1 after claiming a 24-run win in the third T20 International.

