Pakistan speedster Mohammad Abbas said people often talk about his pace and revealed that he has been looking into ways to increase his bowling speed.

Abbas has been talking to former fast bowler Umar Gul, who told him that he will be able to bowl quicker with an older ball.

“I know people often talk about my pace, and I had few words with Umar Gul, and he suggested me to bowl with the older ball as much as I can to generate more pace,” the 31-year-old told ESPNcricinfo.

“So it’s about getting into my method and helping me to bowl with extra pace. When you are not getting wickets as a player and as a team, your chips are down and your pace drops automatically. But once wickets are falling in your way, you start flying, and with every over you feel reinvigorated.

“This county season came at the right time and I am going make the most out of it. Also, this new rule not to use saliva is basically allowing the ball to rough up pretty early than usual… like only after 15 overs instead of after 30 overs so more opportunity to take upfront wickets.”

Abbas has not played international cricket since Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and was overlooked for the home series against South Africa and ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He is currently playing county cricket with Hampshire and has been in outstanding form.

In the three County Championship matches he has played, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 11.18 and an economy rate of 1.81.

