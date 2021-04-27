Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas: “This ongoing County Championship is a big opportunity for me to revive myself”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas said he is using his County Championship stint with Hampshire to revive himself.
Abbas has not played international cricket since Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and was overlooked for the home series against South Africa and ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Since there is no domestic cricket going on home soil, Abbas opted to play county cricket and has been excelling thus far.
In the three County Championship matches he has played, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 11.18 and an economy rate of 1.81.
“This ongoing County Championship is a big opportunity for me to revive myself,” the 31-year-old told ESPNcricinfo.
