Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas said the national team is in need of an experienced bowler and believes he is the answer.

Abbas has enjoyed a lot of success in international cricket, particularly in Tests, where he has taken 84 wickets in 23 matches at an average of 22.80.

While he last played international cricket during the tour of New Zealand and has been overlooked for the home series against South Africa and ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, the 31-year-old still believes he has “a lot to offer”.

“I know I still have a lot to offer and Pakistan needs an experienced bowler,” Abbas told ESPNcricinfo. “There is a lot of Test cricket coming up later this year and next year, and I think I can contribute.”

Abbas is currently playing county cricket with Hampshire and has been in outstanding form.

In the three County Championship matches he has played, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 11.18 and an economy rate of 1.81.

