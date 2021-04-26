Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas said spinner Yasir Shah stopped taking wickets, which put more pressure on him as a bowler.

Abbas noted that when the wickets dried up for Yasir, everyone looked to him to pick up the slack and provide breakthroughs.

“Yasir [Shah] also stopped taking wickets so it all comes down to me alone as a senior bowler,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

Abbas has not played international cricket since Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and was overlooked for the home series against South Africa and ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The 31-year-old is currently playing county cricket with Hampshire and has been in outstanding form.

In the three County Championship matches he has played, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 11.18 and an economy rate of 1.81.

