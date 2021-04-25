Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes the middle order has been the national team’s weak link as of late.

He noted that the middle order have failed to score runs, but since the top order have been in excellent form, the men in green have managed to win games.

Inzamam said the way the middle order has been performing, it seems as if Pakistan’s tailenders start after the number three position.

In the first T20 International against Zimbabwe, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan single-handedly carried the innings as he struck an unbeaten 82, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and a six.

The next highest run-scorer with Danish Aziz with 15 runs, while Fakhar Zaman was the only other batsman to reach double figures with his knock of 13.

Pakistan’s batting line-up collapsed in the second T20 International as well, which resulted in them losing the match by 19 runs.

The men in green were bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119 and Zimbabwe thus secured their first-ever T20 International win over Pakistan.

“The weak link in this Pakistan side is its middle order, which needs a lot of improvement. It looks as if the tailenders start coming after the number three position,” Inzamam on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“The good thing at the moment is that Pakistan’s top order is doing really well or else winning matches, with this weak middle order, would have been very difficult.

“The players need to realise their responsibility and quickly learn from their mistakes. Right now, [the] Pakistan team is winning but if they don’t, the pressure on the players will increase significantly. [The] team management also has experienced players who need to focus on this area.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: They are bright, skillful prospects, Fawad Ahmed on four Pakistan bowlers who can absolutely bamboozle batsmen

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28396 ( 16.93 % ) Babar Azam 113847 ( 67.87 % ) Steve Smith 4617 ( 2.75 % ) Ben Stokes 5583 ( 3.33 % ) Kane Williamson 7530 ( 4.49 % ) Joe Root 70 ( 0.04 % ) Rashid Khan 1011 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 310 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4472 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 534 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 391 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 992 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28396 ( 16.93 % ) Babar Azam 113847 ( 67.87 % ) Steve Smith 4617 ( 2.75 % ) Ben Stokes 5583 ( 3.33 % ) Kane Williamson 7530 ( 4.49 % ) Joe Root 70 ( 0.04 % ) Rashid Khan 1011 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 310 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4472 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 534 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 391 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 992 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related