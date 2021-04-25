Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia spinner Fawad Ahmed said Zahid Mahmood, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Nawaz and Yasir Shah are all top spinners.

Fawad noted that Zahid and Qadir are “bright prospects”, while Nawaz is “very skillful”.

He added that Yasir has proved himself in Test cricket.

While he praised the quartet, Fawad said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) needs to groom the young spinners the country is producing in order to ensure “they are successful in international cricket”.

“Zahid Mehmood and Usman Qadir are very bright prospects. I have played with Zahid Mehmood for Quetta Gladiators,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “Mohammad Nawaz is also very skillful. Yasir Shah is also there in Test cricket.

“Pakistan keeps producing spin talent, but PCB needs to go one step further and think about grooming them, so that they are successful in international cricket.”

Yasir was not picked for the ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe since he is recovering from a left knee injury, while Zahid in the squad, but has yet to play a game.

Qadir made his ODI debut in the series against South Africa and took one wicket in the one game he played at an average of 48.

As for the four-match T20 series that followed, he took two wickets in two matches at an average of 32 and an economy rate of 10.66.

In the first T20 International against Zimbabwe, Qadir finished with figures of 3-29, while in the second game, he ended up with figures of 1-28 off his four overs.

In regards to Nawaz, he took three wickets in the one ODI he played at an average of 11.33.

He also picked up five wickets in the T20 series at an average of 25.60 and an economy rate of 8.53.

In the first T20 International against Zimbabwe, he went wicketless, and wasn’t picked for the second T20 International.

Pakistan suffered a shock 19-run defeat in the second T20 International as they were bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119.

As a result of this, Zimbabwe secured their first-ever T20 International win over the men in green.

