Australia spinner Fawad Ahmed said Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir is bowling too many bad balls.

Fawad noted that Qadir needs to be more consistent and has the ability to do it as he is “an exciting talent” and “excellent bowler”.

Qadir made his ODI debut in the series against South Africa and took one wicket in the one game he played at an average of 48.

As for the four-match T20 series that followed, he took two wickets in two matches at an average of 32 and an economy rate of 10.66.

In the first T20 International against Zimbabwe, Qadir finished with figures of 3-29, while in the second game, he ended up with figures of 1-28 off his four overs.

“Usman is an excellent bowler, but he needs a little mental help,” Fawad told Cricket Pakistan. “He still doesn’t have the consistency, which is required in international cricket. He is an exciting talent. He has skills and all the variations, but he bowls a lot of bad balls.”

Pakistan suffered a shock 19-run defeat in the second T20 International as they were bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119.

As a result of this, Zimbabwe secured their first-ever T20 International win over the men in green.

