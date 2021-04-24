Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace great Shoaib Akhtar said the national team needs more match-winning performances from young batsman Haider Ali.

This comes after the 20-year-old did not live up to expectations in the four-match T20 series against South Africa as he accumulated 29 runs at an average of 9.66 and a strike-rate of 126.08.

In the first T20 International against Zimbabwe, he flopped again as he was dismissed for five runs.

Haider wasn’t picked for the second T20 International, which Pakistan lost by 19 runs as they were bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119.

As a result of this, Zimbabwe secured their first-ever T20 International win over the men in green.

With Haider going through a rough patch, Akhtar urged him to break out of it and start delivering knocks that end up leading the men in green to victory.

“The team requires more match-winning performances from Haider Ali,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His chances may run out soon, Shoaib Akhtar on young Pakistan prospect who needs to be more mature

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 5601 ( 84.48 % ) No! 1029 ( 15.52 % ) Back

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 5601 ( 84.48 % ) No! 1029 ( 15.52 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related