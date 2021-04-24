Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said the pace trio of Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali have been giving their 100 percent and have his “full support”.

In the ODI series against South Africa, Rauf took seven wickets in three matches at an average of 24.42.

Faheem claimed two wickets in three games at an average of 58.50, while Hasan picked up one wicket in one game at an average of 76.

As for the four-match T20 series, Rauf snapped up three wickets in three games at an average of 31.66 and an economy rate of 9.04.

Faheem got four wickets in four matches at an average of 21.50 and an economy rate of 7.81.

Hasan, meanwhile, finished with seven wickets in four games at an average of 18.71 and an economy rate of 9.35.

Hasan didn’t play the first T20 International against Zimbabwe, while Faheem went wicketless. Rauf ended up taking one wicket.

In the second game, Hasan wasn’t selected again, while Faheem took figures of 1-10 off two overs. As for Rauf, he ended up with figures of 1-10 off three overs.

“Bowlers can go for runs as it is part of T20 cricket. Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali are giving their 100 percent and they have my full support,” Waqar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan suffered a shock 19-run defeat in the second T20 International as they were bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119.

As a result of this, Zimbabwe secured their first-ever T20 International win over the men in green.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan don’t know how to use him, Haroon Rasheed on powerful player who can have a huge impact

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28290 ( 17.03 % ) Babar Azam 112497 ( 67.7 % ) Steve Smith 4596 ( 2.77 % ) Ben Stokes 5549 ( 3.34 % ) Kane Williamson 7484 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 64 ( 0.04 % ) Rashid Khan 1007 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 305 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4469 ( 2.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 533 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 387 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 983 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28290 ( 17.03 % ) Babar Azam 112497 ( 67.7 % ) Steve Smith 4596 ( 2.77 % ) Ben Stokes 5549 ( 3.34 % ) Kane Williamson 7484 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 64 ( 0.04 % ) Rashid Khan 1007 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 305 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4469 ( 2.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 533 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 387 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 983 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related