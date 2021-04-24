Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former batsman Haroon Rasheed said Pakistan don’t know how to use opener Sharjeel Khan.

Sharjeel played his first game for Pakistan since 2017 when he featured in the second T20 International against South Africa. However, he failed to have much of an impact as he was dismissed for eight runs.

However, he didn’t feature in any of the other matches in the four-game series.

The 31-year-old also hasn’t been picked for the first two T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe.

Rasheed added that there still seem to be concerns about his fitness.

“We are not sure about how to use Sharjeel Khan and there are also concerns about his fitness,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan suffered a shock 19-run defeat in the second T20 International as they were bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119.

As a result of this, Zimbabwe secured their first-ever T20 International win over the men in green.

