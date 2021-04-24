Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said batsman Haider Ali does not understand the situation sometimes.

Akhtar noted that Haider should not be trying to hit every ball for four or six and instead, he should be looking to build his innings and stay out at the crease for a long time.

The 20-year-old failed to impress in the four-match T20 series against South Africa as he accumulated 29 runs at an average of 9.66 and a strike-rate of 126.08.

In the first T20 International against Zimbabwe, he failed to fire again as he was dismissed for five runs.

He wasn’t picked for the second T20 International, which Pakistan lost by 19 runs as they were bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119.

As a result of this, Zimbabwe secured their first-ever T20 International win over the men in green.

“Haider Ali does not understand the situation sometimes. It is not always important to hit big, sometimes you run through the game. You try to handle some situations with maturity and try to ease off certain parts,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“It could come through running between the wickets and adding pressure on the opposition. You don’t always have to try to get fours and sixes. You can tap and take two so that you can shock the field. I think he needs to learn this side of the game as well.”

