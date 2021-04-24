Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said batsman Haider Ali could run out of chances soon if he does not start adopting a more mature approach and mentality.

Akhtar’s message to the 20-year-old comes after he failed to impress in the four-match T20 series against South Africa as he accumulated 29 runs at an average of 9.66 and a strike-rate of 126.08.

In the first T20 International against Zimbabwe, he failed to fire again as he was dismissed for five runs.

Haider wasn’t picked for the second T20 International, which Pakistan lost by 19 runs as they were bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119.

As a result of this, Zimbabwe secured their first-ever T20 International win over the men in green.

“He is a young guy and a prospect for Pakistan. But he has to mature soon,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “This maturity is very important since if he doesn’t mature then he will not receive too many chances. I would encourage him to be more responsible.”

