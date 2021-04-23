Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif has revealed that he plans to open a cricket academy in the United States.

Since he has been playing cricket in the country, Asif now wants to help develop cricket in America.

He added that “coaching and working with young cricketers in an academy environment is something that I really enjoy”.

“These days I play club cricket around the world. I’ve played in Norway and more recently I’ve been playing in the United States,” he told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion. “I’m available to play club cricket wherever teams want my services and I also do some coaching during those tournaments.

“I get a sense of joy and satisfaction teaching young cricketers about the art of pace bowling. I plan to open a Cricket Academy in the United States with my friend Gurtej Singh who is keen to develop cricket in America and who has been hosting tournaments for several years out there.

“Let’s see what the future holds, I’m not someone who plans long-term, but coaching and working with young cricketers in an academy environment is something that I really enjoy.”

Asif is renowned for being one of Pakistan’s best swing bowlers, but his international career was cut short when he was banned for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

Many legendary players, such as England’s Kevin Pietersen and South Africa’s Hashim Amla, have admitted that Asif was the toughest bowler they faced.

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

