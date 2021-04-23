Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif expressed his frustration at the national selectors for picking bowlers like left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz over him.
Delving deeper into this, Asif noted that when he returned from his five-year spot-fixing ban and was performing well in domestic cricket, the selectors continued to overlook him.
Asif was upset at the fact that Wahab was chosen ahead of him, even though he hadn’t taken half the number of wickets that he had.
“The selectors ended up picking bowlers like Wahab Riaz who had not even taken half the number of wickets I had that domestic season and that was both heart-breaking and frustrating,” the 38-year-old told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion.
Asif is renowned for being one of Pakistan’s best swing bowlers, but his international career was cut short when he was banned for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.
Many legendary players, such as England’s Kevin Pietersen and South Africa’s Hashim Amla, have admitted that Asif was the toughest bowler they faced.
Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.
