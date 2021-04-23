Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif has claimed that there was too much favouritism and nepotism going on when he was trying to make his comeback into the national team.

Asif was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, but ultimately made a comeback to domestic cricket.

Despite being in good form and taking wickets, he continued to be ignored.

The 38-year-old claimed that the selectors picked players “based on who they knew rather than how good they were”.

“After participating in domestic cricket after my return I realised that there was a lot of favouritism and nepotism at play,” he told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion. “Players were being picked based on who they knew rather than how good they were.

“Guys who were scoring 25 runs per innings were being labelled as great hopes and heroes. Bowlers with no performances were being given chance after chance, it was depressing and I knew people were trying to drop a hint to me to give up playing.”

