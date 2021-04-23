Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif has said that he aimed to take four to five wickets every time.

Asif noted that he didn’t want to be a labourer bowler, who bowled 25 overs and only got one wicket.

Instead, he wanted tear through the batting line-up if he bowled so many overs.

The 38-year-old pointed out that fast bowling to him was like “sorcery” and a “game of chess where you mesmerised the batsmen and you outmanoeuvred, out-thought and out-planned them”.

“I still get messages from fans all over the world saying that there will never be another Mohammad Asif and that makes me happy and proud,” he told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion. “They say I made fast bowling an art and that is what I wanted to do.

“For me bowling was about utilising your skills, not just about running in all day and breaking your back. There were bowlers who I called labourers, the type who bowled 25 overs a day and took 1 wicket, well, I wasn’t one of them. If I bowled 20 to 25 overs a day, I made sure that I had taken at least 4 or 5 wickets.

“For me, fast bowling was all about skill, it was sorcery, it was an art, it was like a game of chess where you mesmerised the batsmen and you outmanoeuvred, out-thought and out-planned them.”

Asif is renowned for being one of Pakistan’s best swing bowlers, but his international career was cut short when he was banned for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

Many legendary players, such as England’s Kevin Pietersen and South Africa’s Hashim Amla, have admitted that Asif was the toughest bowler they faced.

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

