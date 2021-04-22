Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif has revealed that he used to practise one or two months before the start of the season.

Explaining why he did this, Asif said it “helped build my stamina and meant that I could bowl long spells if needed throughout the season”.

The 38-year-old added that he used to practise “even when the temperatures were very hot”.

“I had a routine, where ahead of the commencement of any season, I would start practising a month or two in advance, even when the temperatures were very hot,” Asif told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion.

“It helped build my stamina and meant that I could bowl long spells if needed throughout the season as I always felt that strength and stamina should never be underestimated as a pace bowler.

“Also, my practice regime was different to most bowlers in that I would concentrate on one delivery all day. One day would be a day where I just bowled out-swingers and tried to perfect that delivery, another day it would be in-swingers, another day it would be bouncers or yorkers. It was a tough training regime that really worked for me throughout my career.”

Asif is renowned for being one of Pakistan’s best swing bowlers, but his international career was cut short when he was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

Many legendary players, such as England’s Kevin Pietersen and South Africa’s Hashim Amla, have admitted that Asif was the toughest bowler they faced.

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

