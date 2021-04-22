Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Asif believes that the current generation of young bowlers are too pampered.

Asif believes that they would benefit from playing club cricket in the United Kingdom, just like he did.

The 38-year-old admitted that it was a little daunting when he first arrived to play club cricket in the UK, but admitted that he ended up learning a lot about cricket and life in general.

“I played in the North West of England for Ainsdale cricket club near Liverpool and that was a great experience,” he told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion. “I was just a young man, learning about life, in a foreign land on my own. It was daunting at times, yet very enjoyable.

“I was there playing as an overseas professional and carrying the hopes of my team and I was expected to earn every penny and ensure that the club got their money’s worth from me. I learnt a lot when playing club cricket in England and had to mature quickly, whilst at the same time it taught me a lot of things about life, about people and it was an experience that I always look back on with interest.

“I always recommend playing club cricket overseas to young bowlers as it really does help in your development. I feel that too many of the young Pakistani bowlers of today are pampered and miss out on their development by not playing club cricket in the United Kingdom.”

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Started practising one or two months before every season, Pakistan player who bowled in very hot temperatures said

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 17037 ( 19.14 % ) Waqar Younis 1712 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 5656 ( 6.35 % ) Shahid Afridi 25747 ( 28.92 % ) Imran Khan 17134 ( 19.25 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2184 ( 2.45 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1170 ( 1.31 % ) Hanif Mohammad 136 ( 0.15 % ) Younis Khan 3426 ( 3.85 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1073 ( 1.21 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5263 ( 5.91 % ) Saeed Anwar 6482 ( 7.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 705 ( 0.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1290 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 17037 ( 19.14 % ) Waqar Younis 1712 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 5656 ( 6.35 % ) Shahid Afridi 25747 ( 28.92 % ) Imran Khan 17134 ( 19.25 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2184 ( 2.45 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1170 ( 1.31 % ) Hanif Mohammad 136 ( 0.15 % ) Younis Khan 3426 ( 3.85 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1073 ( 1.21 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5263 ( 5.91 % ) Saeed Anwar 6482 ( 7.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 705 ( 0.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1290 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related