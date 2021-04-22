Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif has revealed that nothing came easy for him on his road to playing for the country.

Asif is renowned for being one of Pakistan’s best swing bowlers, but his international career was cut short when he was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

Many legendary players, such as England’s Kevin Pietersen and South Africa’s Hashim Amla, have admitted that Asif was the toughest bowler they faced.

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

“Nothing came easy to me and I had to work hard to get where I was,” Asif told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion.

