Pick him instead of Sharjeel Khan, Imran Nazir on Pakistan impact player

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir believes spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz should be picked instead of big-hitting opener Sharjeel Khan in the T20 team.

Explaining why, Nazir noted that opener Fakhar Zaman is currently in good form and Nawaz would benefit the side more than Sharjeel at the moment.

Sharjeel played his first game for Pakistan since 2017 when he featured in the second T20 International against South Africa. However, he failed to have much of an impact as he was dismissed for eight runs.

Zaman did extremely well in the four-match T20 series against the Proteas as he scored 95 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 47.50 and a strike-rate of 172.72.

Meanwhile, Nazir also wants wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan to continue opening the batting in the shortest format as he feels “we cannot get [the] maximum out of him as a batsman” when he bats lower down the order.

The 28-year-old accumulated 147 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147 in the recently-concluded T20 series against South Africa.

I think we need to play Rizwan as an opener otherwise we cannot get maximum out of him as a batsman. We can play Nawaz in the team instead of Sharjeel because Fakhar’s form is superb so far — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) April 9, 2021

“I think we need to play Rizwan as an opener otherwise we cannot get [the] maximum out of him as a batsman. We can play Nawaz in the team instead of Sharjeel because Fakhar’s form is superb so far,” Nazir said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s tour of Zimbabwe began on Wednesday, with the men in green winning the first T20 International by 11 runs.

Rizwan continued to shine as he struck an unbeaten 82, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and a six.

Zaman made 13 runs, while scored nine runs and conceded 15 runs off the two overs he bowled.

Sharjeel was not picked for the match.

