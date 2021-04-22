Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has told former England left-arm seamer Ryan Sidebottom to teach him how to swing the ball.

Sidebottom represented England in 22 Tests and took 79 wickets at an average of 28.24.

He also claimed 29 wickets in 25 ODIs at an average of 35.82.

As for his T20 International career, the 43-year-old picked up 23 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 19.

@RyanSidebottom I want to learn some swing 🤣🙌🏻 — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) April 12, 2021

“Ryan Sidebottom, I want to learn some swing,” Nazir said on Twitter.

Sidebottom recently featured in the Road Safety World Series, where he took two wickets in four matches at an average of 54.

The England Legends team finished fifth in the tournament as they won three out of the six games they played.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pick him instead of Sharjeel Khan, Imran Nazir on Pakistan impact player

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 17037 ( 19.14 % ) Waqar Younis 1712 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 5656 ( 6.35 % ) Shahid Afridi 25747 ( 28.92 % ) Imran Khan 17134 ( 19.25 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2184 ( 2.45 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1170 ( 1.31 % ) Hanif Mohammad 136 ( 0.15 % ) Younis Khan 3426 ( 3.85 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1073 ( 1.21 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5263 ( 5.91 % ) Saeed Anwar 6482 ( 7.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 705 ( 0.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1290 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 17037 ( 19.14 % ) Waqar Younis 1712 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 5656 ( 6.35 % ) Shahid Afridi 25747 ( 28.92 % ) Imran Khan 17134 ( 19.25 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2184 ( 2.45 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1170 ( 1.31 % ) Hanif Mohammad 136 ( 0.15 % ) Younis Khan 3426 ( 3.85 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1073 ( 1.21 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5263 ( 5.91 % ) Saeed Anwar 6482 ( 7.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 705 ( 0.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1290 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related