Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Ex-Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has told former England left-arm seamer Ryan Sidebottom to teach him how to swing the ball.
Sidebottom represented England in 22 Tests and took 79 wickets at an average of 28.24.
He also claimed 29 wickets in 25 ODIs at an average of 35.82.
As for his T20 International career, the 43-year-old picked up 23 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 19.
@RyanSidebottom I want to learn some swing 🤣🙌🏻
— Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) April 12, 2021
“Ryan Sidebottom, I want to learn some swing,” Nazir said on Twitter.
Sidebottom recently featured in the Road Safety World Series, where he took two wickets in four matches at an average of 54.
The England Legends team finished fifth in the tournament as they won three out of the six games they played.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Pick him instead of Sharjeel Khan, Imran Nazir on Pakistan impact player