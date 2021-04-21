Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Haroon Rasheed believes there is something wrong with the country’s cricket system since a decorated batsman like Asad Shafiq can’t get back into the national team.

Shafiq last played international cricket in August 2020 and has continued to be overlooked.

He was one of the top performers in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he finished as the seventh-highest run-scorer with 748 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included two centuries and five fifties, at an average of 53.42.

The 35-year-old followed that up with 351 runs in 11 games in the Pakistan Cup, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 35.10.

“If a player like Asad Shafiq plays 70 Test matches and is still not able to secure his place in the national side then it is clear that something is wrong with our system,” Rasheed told Cricket Pakistan.

