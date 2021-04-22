Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who averages 44.35 in Tests, 28.59 in ODIs and 41.05 in T20 Internationals, has revealed that he gets a daily allowance of $114.

Rizwan’s revelation comes after he has been in outstanding form as of late.

The 28-year-old accumulated 147 runs, which included two half-centuries, in the four-match T20 series against South Africa at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147.

He continued to shine in the first T20 International against Zimbabwe on Wednesday as he was named Man of the Match for his unbeaten 82, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and a six.

“Pakistan pays me $114 as daily allowance whether I play or not so I have always tried to give my hundred percent to make it ‘Halal’ for me,” Rizwan told Wisden after being named one of their Five Cricketers of the Year as quoted by ARY Sports.

“I try to fulfill any given role to me whether it’s off or on the field. I always believed in hard work and left the results on Allah. I knew I was giving my best and one day I will get the reward for it, [and] here I am.”

