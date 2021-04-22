Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur said captain Babar Azam deserves everything he is achieving.

Arthur, who now coaches Sri Lanka, added that Azam is a “very special talent” who “works incredibly hard at his game and is a great professional”.

Azam has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.

He has also played 80 ODIs and accumulated 3,808 runs, which includes 13 hundreds and 17 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, Azam has amassed 1,942 runs in 52 games, which includes a century and 17 fifties, at an average of 47.36.

The 26-year-old made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

Pakistan’s tour of Zimbabwe started on Wednesday and Azam scored two runs in the first T20 International, which the men in green won by 11 runs.

“Babar is a very special talent and deserves everything he is achieving because he works incredibly hard at his game and is a great professional,” Arthur was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.

