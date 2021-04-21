Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said “you will not get to see a more beautiful innings” than Babar Azam’s 122 in the third T20 International against South Africa.

After South Africa scored 203/5, Azam and Mohammad Rizwan forged a magnificent 197-run partnership.

Azam registered his maiden T20 International hundred as he struck a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes.

As for Rizwan, he remained unbeaten on 73, which came off 47 deliveries and included five boundaries and two sixes.

“Babar played the finest T20 innings of his career. In fact, you will not get to see a more beautiful innings that this in international cricket,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won the T20 series 3-1 and will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28085 ( 17.32 % ) Babar Azam 108897 ( 67.17 % ) Steve Smith 4563 ( 2.81 % ) Ben Stokes 5508 ( 3.4 % ) Kane Williamson 7392 ( 4.56 % ) Joe Root 56 ( 0.03 % ) Rashid Khan 989 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 296 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4445 ( 2.74 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 524 ( 0.32 % ) Kagiso Rabada 382 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 973 ( 0.6 % ) Back

