I was ready to pull the Pakistan bowlers’ pants down, former captain says

Former captain Ramiz Raja said he was “ready to pull the Pakistan bowlers’ pants down” following their disappointing performance in the third T20 International against South Africa.

Faheem Ashraf was the most economical bowler with an economy rate of 9.25, while Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s economy rates were at 9.50 and 9.75 respectively.

Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali finished with economy rates of 10 and 11.75 respectively as South Africa scored 203/5 off their 20 overs.

However, Ramiz said his frustration was quelled by captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s incredible 197-run partnership.

Azam registered his maiden T20 International hundred as he struck a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes.

As for Rizwan, he remained unbeaten on 73, which came off 47 deliveries and included five boundaries and two sixes.

“During the innings break, I was ready to pull [the] Pakistan bowlers’ pants down in tonight’s analysis but Babar Azam’s innings helped me cool down,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won the T20 series 3-1 and will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

