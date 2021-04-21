Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is highly impressed with the fact that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s fitness hasn’t been compromised even though he is currently fasting for Ramadan.

Rizwan was in sensational form in the recent four-match T20 series against South Africa as he accumulated 147 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147.

In particular, Ramiz lauded Rizwan for his knock of 73 not out in the third T20 International.

After South Africa scored 203/5, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Rizwan put together a superb 197-run partnership.

Azam registered his maiden T20 International hundred as he struck a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes.

As for Rizwan, he remained unbeaten on 73, which came off 47 deliveries and included five boundaries and two sixes.

“You cannot forget Mohammad Rizwan’s contribution at all. He was fasting but still his fitness wasn’t compromised and he gave it his all,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Rizwan gave rhythm to the run chase with his singles and inside out drives. He set out a blistering platform in the initial part of the innings, and then Babar Azam took over.”

Pakistan won the T20 series 3-1 and will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

