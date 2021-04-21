Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has removed all doubt that he is a power-hitting opening batsman.
This comes after Rizwan excelled in the recent four-match T20 series against South Africa.
The 28-year-old accumulated 147 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147.
“Rizwan has performed at every number in the batting order since last year. People initially thought that he can’t do power-hitting while batting as an opener, but Rizwan has removed all doubts,” Inzamam said in a video on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan won the T20 series 3-1 and will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.
