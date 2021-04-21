Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes Babar Azam can not only break Pakistan records, but world records too.

This belief stems from the fact that Inzamam called Azam the most consistent performer he has ever seen.

Azam has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.

He has also played 80 ODIs and accumulated 3,808 runs, which includes 13 hundreds and 17 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, Azam has amassed 1,940 runs in 51 games, which includes a century and 17 fifties, at an average of 48.50.

The 26-year-old made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

“The kind of player Babar is, he should not only [break] Pakistan records but also the world records. I have never seen any player perform as consistently as Babar Azam,” Inzamam said in a video on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series 3-1.

They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

