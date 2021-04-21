Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Renowned cricket commentator Danny Morrison said “you little ripper” after Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored his maiden T20 International century.
The 26-year-old made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.
As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.
In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.
A T20 💯🤸🏽👏 @babarazam258 u little ripper!!! 💥🕺 #SAvPAK
— Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) April 14, 2021
“A T20 hundred, Babar Azam you little ripper!” Morrison said on Twitter.
Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series 3-1.
They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.
