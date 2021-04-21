Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said he can’t praise current skipper Babar Azam enough for the way he has been playing.

Inzamam was particularly impressed with Azam’s maiden T20 International hundred, which came in the third match of the four-game series against South Africa.

After South Africa scored 203/5, Azam and Mohammad Rizwan forged a magnificent 197-run partnership.

Azam struck a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes.

As for Rizwan, he remained unbeaten on 73, which came off 47 deliveries and included five boundaries and two sixes.

“I have never seen a batting display like this before from a Pakistan team. You can’t praise Babar Azam enough,” Inzamam said in a video on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I had said that he was a little bit worried about losing his wicket in the last game due to lack of batting depth in Pakistan team. But today he played an effortless inning, which included proper shots and no slogs. It won’t be wrong to call him number one batsman.”

Prior to the T20 series, the 26-year-old made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series 3-1.

They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

