Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said he is hoping spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan will be fit in the next month or two.

Shadab suffered a left toe injury while batting in the second ODI against South Africa and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of that tour and the upcoming one against Zimbabwe.

Shadab went wicketless in the first two ODIs and made scores of 33 and 13.

Waqar admitted that the 22-year-old’s injury was a “setback”, but added that he is looking forward to seeing Shadab return to the field.

“Shadab’s injury was a setback but hopefully he will get fit soon in the next month or two,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series that followed 3-1.

They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Fitness getting better and better, Waqar Younis on Pakistan bowler with good pace

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27622 ( 17.26 % ) Babar Azam 107475 ( 67.17 % ) Steve Smith 4545 ( 2.84 % ) Ben Stokes 5479 ( 3.42 % ) Kane Williamson 7346 ( 4.59 % ) Joe Root 52 ( 0.03 % ) Rashid Khan 979 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 293 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4356 ( 2.72 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 522 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 380 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 963 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27622 ( 17.26 % ) Babar Azam 107475 ( 67.17 % ) Steve Smith 4545 ( 2.84 % ) Ben Stokes 5479 ( 3.42 % ) Kane Williamson 7346 ( 4.59 % ) Joe Root 52 ( 0.03 % ) Rashid Khan 979 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 293 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4356 ( 2.72 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 522 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 380 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 963 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related