Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said he is hoping spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan will be fit in the next month or two.
Shadab suffered a left toe injury while batting in the second ODI against South Africa and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of that tour and the upcoming one against Zimbabwe.
Shadab went wicketless in the first two ODIs and made scores of 33 and 13.
Waqar admitted that the 22-year-old’s injury was a “setback”, but added that he is looking forward to seeing Shadab return to the field.
“Shadab’s injury was a setback but hopefully he will get fit soon in the next month or two,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series that followed 3-1.
They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Fitness getting better and better, Waqar Younis on Pakistan bowler with good pace