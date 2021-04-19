Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has revealed that the coaching staff don’t work on players’ techniques in the national team.
Taking batsman Haider Ali as an example, Younis noted that he allows the youngster to play his natural game.
However, while technique isn’t focused on, the legendary batsman confirmed that he does work on tactics.
“In the national team, we don’t work on technique but we make sure that for a player like Haider Ali we allow him to play his natural game. But, we also work on tactics,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
Pakistan recently played South Africa and won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series 3-1.
They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.
