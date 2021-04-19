Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan acknowledged that Haider Ali has had many opportunities to perform, but added that the youngster should still be given more time.

Haider has represented Pakistan in two ODIs and scored 42 runs at an average of 21.

As for his T20 International career, the 20-year-old has accumulated 251 runs in 14 matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 20.91 and a strike-rate of 135.67.

Most recently, Haider amassed 29 runs in the four-match T20 series against South Africa at an average of 9.66.

“Haider Ali has had many opportunities and we need to give him time too,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Despite Haider failing to have much of an impact, Pakistan won the T20 series 3-1.

They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 5536 ( 84.52 % ) No! 1014 ( 15.48 % )

