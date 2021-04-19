Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said talented youngster Haider Ali “is hoping to become a top player”.

Haider has represented Pakistan in two ODIs and scored 42 runs at an average of 21.

As for his T20 International career, the 20-year-old has accumulated 251 runs in 14 matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 20.91 and a strike-rate of 135.67.

Most recently, Haider amassed 29 runs in the four-match T20 series against South Africa at an average of 9.66.

“Haider Ali is hoping to become a top player – when he debuted against England, what did he score on his second ball in international cricket? He hit a six and scored a fifty on debut,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I have that written in my diary – I am not drawing cartoons but note down all bits and pieces about players and work with them on those points.”

Despite Haider failing to have much of an impact, Pakistan won the T20 series 3-1.

They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

