Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said the legendary trio of Javed Miandad, Shahid Afridi and Saeed Anwar were very “strong-minded”.

Miandad represented Pakistan in 124 Tests and scored 8,832 runs, which included 23 centuries and 43 fifties, at an average of 52.57.

He also accumulated 7,381 runs in 233 ODIs, which included eight hundreds and 50 half-centuries, at an average of 41.70.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

As for Afridi, he played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

The 41-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

“Every player is not as strong-minded as Javed Miandad or Shahid Afridi or Saeed Anwar, so we should give players chances to perform so that they and [the] management don’t have any doubts in their minds that they didn’t give opportunities,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He needs to be given ample chances, Younis Khan on Pakistan player who has been in and out of the team

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16929 ( 19.22 % ) Waqar Younis 1703 ( 1.93 % ) Javed Miandad 5589 ( 6.35 % ) Shahid Afridi 25443 ( 28.88 % ) Imran Khan 16965 ( 19.26 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2170 ( 2.46 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1131 ( 1.28 % ) Hanif Mohammad 131 ( 0.15 % ) Younis Khan 3387 ( 3.85 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1025 ( 1.16 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5214 ( 5.92 % ) Saeed Anwar 6419 ( 7.29 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 701 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1278 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16929 ( 19.22 % ) Waqar Younis 1703 ( 1.93 % ) Javed Miandad 5589 ( 6.35 % ) Shahid Afridi 25443 ( 28.88 % ) Imran Khan 16965 ( 19.26 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2170 ( 2.46 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1131 ( 1.28 % ) Hanif Mohammad 131 ( 0.15 % ) Younis Khan 3387 ( 3.85 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1025 ( 1.16 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5214 ( 5.92 % ) Saeed Anwar 6419 ( 7.29 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 701 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1278 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related