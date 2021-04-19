Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan acknowledged that big-hitter Asif Ali needs to be given an ample amount of opportunities to prove his worth.
Asif has been in and out of the team over the past couple of years, but featured in the recent series against South Africa.
Asif featured in two games in the three-match ODI series and scored 21 runs at an average of 10.50.
In the four-match T20 series, he played two games, but only batted once and made five runs.
“I feel that players need to be given ample chances when it comes to a player like Asif Ali who is in and out of the side,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series 3-1.
They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.
