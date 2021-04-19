Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said big-hitters Haider Ali and Asif Ali need to take ownership of their performance.

Younis’ comments come after both batsmen failed to impress in the recent series against South Africa.

Asif featured in two games in the three-match ODI series and scored 21 runs at an average of 10.50.

In the four-match T20 series, he played two games, but only batted once and made five runs.

As for Haider, he took part in all the T20 matches and amassed 29 runs at an average of 9.66.

“In my view if a player has a good calibre then you will see him perform after 2-3 series,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“It can become difficult for us as coaches to say to a player to not play his natural game because sometimes we hear that some people say that coaches don’t let players play their natural game. So it can be a little difficult, especially during match times to give this advice but at the end, it’s the players’ job to take ownership and make their judgement whilst batting.

“This isn’t club cricket so players have to understand that and they are doing that and understanding their roles.”

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series 3-1.

They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

