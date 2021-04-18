Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan revealed that captain Babar Azam wouldn’t play sweep shots in the past.

However, he pointed out that this changed during the recent series against South Africa.

Younis added that Azam also worked on his power-hitting prior to the clash with the Proteas.

Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

“He scored [a] hundred here against spin bowling and also worked on his power-hitting as well,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Before this series, he wouldn’t play sweep shots but now given the expectations off him, he is playing sweep shots, cuts and pull shots too.”

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series 3-1.

They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

