Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan feels that big-hitter Haider Ali should be allowed to play his natural game even though he has struggled as of late.

This comes after Haider amassed 29 runs in the four-match T20 series against South Africa at an average of 9.66.

With people growing increasingly skeptical about Haider, Younis questioned if he should force the 20-year-old to play like he did.

“Would you like me to tell him not to play his natural game? Should he play like Younis Khan and play 30 balls and hit 35 or 40 runs? Fact is that there are a lot of opinions on this matter and it’s difficult to make an opinion about this,” the legendary batsman was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Despite Haider failing to have much of an impact, Pakistan won the T20 series 3-1.

They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

