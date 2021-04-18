Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan admitted that captain Babar Azam used to struggle against spin, but showed that he has overcome the problem during the recently-concluded series against South Africa.

Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against the Proteas, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

In addition to rectifying his issue against spin, Younis added that Azam’s fitness and technique has also been getting better.

“His fitness is improving [and] his technique as well, especially where he used to struggle against spin in the past but what we saw was that he overcame that problem in South Africa,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series 3-1.

They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Meeting the high expectations everyone has of him, Younis Khan on compelling Pakistan player who puts on a show when he bats

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27487 ( 17.41 % ) Babar Azam 105578 ( 66.87 % ) Steve Smith 4532 ( 2.87 % ) Ben Stokes 5449 ( 3.45 % ) Kane Williamson 7318 ( 4.64 % ) Joe Root 48 ( 0.03 % ) Rashid Khan 972 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 292 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4341 ( 2.75 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 520 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 380 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 959 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27487 ( 17.41 % ) Babar Azam 105578 ( 66.87 % ) Steve Smith 4532 ( 2.87 % ) Ben Stokes 5449 ( 3.45 % ) Kane Williamson 7318 ( 4.64 % ) Joe Root 48 ( 0.03 % ) Rashid Khan 972 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 292 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4341 ( 2.75 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 520 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 380 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 959 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related