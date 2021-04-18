Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said captain Babar Azam is meeting the high expectations everyone has of him.

Azam has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.

He has also played 80 ODIs and accumulated 3,808 runs, which includes 13 hundreds and 17 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, Azam has amassed 1,940 runs in 51 games, which includes a century and 17 fifties, at an average of 48.50.

Azam recently overtook India captain Virat Kohli as the new number one batsman in ODI cricket and on Wednesday, he scored his maiden T20 International century against South Africa.

The 26-year-old made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

“There is a lot of expectation of Babar Azam as it should be as he is a top international player and he is meeting those expectations,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series 3-1.

They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27487 ( 17.41 % ) Babar Azam 105578 ( 66.87 % ) Steve Smith 4532 ( 2.87 % ) Ben Stokes 5449 ( 3.45 % ) Kane Williamson 7318 ( 4.64 % ) Joe Root 48 ( 0.03 % ) Rashid Khan 972 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 292 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4341 ( 2.75 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 520 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 380 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 959 ( 0.61 % ) Back

