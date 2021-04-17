Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said opening batsman Sharjeel Khan wasted his opportunity after he made his international comeback.

Sharjeel returned in the second T20 International against South Africa after last playing for Pakistan in January 2017.

However, he only made eight runs before being dismissed by George Linde.

Ramiz was less than impressed with Sharjeel’s performance and said he got out playing a “ridiculous shot”.

“Sharjeel needs to realise that he is getting an opportunity after a long time. He wasted that opportunity very easily,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“No matter how big a power-hitter you are, you can’t afford to take risk on every ball as it increases your chances of getting out. You might be able to play a great innings once in a while with this approach, but your chances of failure will also be bright. He didn’t read the situation well and played a ridiculous shot.”

Sharjeel didn’t feature in any of the other matches, but Pakistan went on to win the T20 series 3-1.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Took advantage of his arrogance, George Linde on Pakistan batsman he got out first ball

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27413 ( 17.53 % ) Babar Azam 104288 ( 66.67 % ) Steve Smith 4515 ( 2.89 % ) Ben Stokes 5425 ( 3.47 % ) Kane Williamson 7284 ( 4.66 % ) Joe Root 43 ( 0.03 % ) Rashid Khan 967 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 290 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4339 ( 2.77 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 517 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 379 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 953 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27413 ( 17.53 % ) Babar Azam 104288 ( 66.67 % ) Steve Smith 4515 ( 2.89 % ) Ben Stokes 5425 ( 3.47 % ) Kane Williamson 7284 ( 4.66 % ) Joe Root 43 ( 0.03 % ) Rashid Khan 967 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 290 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4339 ( 2.77 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 517 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 379 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 953 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related