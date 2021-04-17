Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan captain and batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq said Haider Ali is a “natural power-hitter”, but added that he can’t hit every ball for a boundary.

Inzamam noted that Haider needs to be smarter when it comes to his shot selection.

In the T20 series against South Africa, Haider amassed 29 runs in four matches at an average of 9.66 and a strike-rate of 126.08.

“Haider Ali is a good player and looks like a natural power-hitter, but he can’t hit on first ball or every ball,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“He has been scoring only around 10 or 15 runs for the past few matches. He needs to use his ability and give himself time at the crease, so he can score. Batting is not only about hitting boundaries.”

Pakistan won the T20 series 3-1 after beating South Africa by three wickets in the fourth T20 International on Friday.

