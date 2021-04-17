Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa all-rounder George Linde said he took advantage of Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s arrogance in the second T20 International.

This comes after he dismissed Rizwan for a golden duck on the first ball of the match.

Rizwan came down the wicket and attempted to play a big shot, but it ended up backfiring as he was caught by Aiden Markram at mid-off.

Linde said he was “glad” Rizwan came down the wicket as “we were trying to force a false shot out of him”.

“I was actually glad he came down the wicket first ball. We tried to play with his arrogance a little bit, not saying he’s arrogant in a bad way, but we were trying to force a false shot out of him,” Linde was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“That was our plan, maybe two balls we were going to try and keep mid-off up to see if he plays a false shot. Luckily he did, so that worked in our favour. Very glad to see the back of him given how much damage he’s done against us of late.”

Overall, Rizwan accumulated 147 runs in the four-match T20 series, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147.

Pakistan won the T20 series 3-1 after beating South Africa by three wickets in the fourth T20 International on Friday.

