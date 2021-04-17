Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar believes Fakhar Zaman and Sharjeel Khan can form a formidable opening partnership just like Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail.

Akhtar noted that the duo should bat together in T20 Internationals as they have the ability to “destroy the opponent”.

“Sharjeel and Fakhar can be a similar opening pair as Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail. Fakhar and Sharjeel together can destroy the opponent,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the ODI series, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

In the T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg. He returned in the third game and made eight not out.

In the fourth match, he hammered 60 runs off 34 balls, which included five boundaries and four sixes.

Sharjeel made his international comeback in the second T20 International against South Africa after last playing for Pakistan in January 2017.

However, he only made eight runs before being dismissed and didn’t feature in any of the other matches.

Pakistan won the T20 series 3-1 after beating South Africa by three wickets in the fourth T20 International on Friday.

