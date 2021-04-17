Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes opening batsman Sharjeel Khan is talented enough to walk into the T20 team.
Sharjeel made his international comeback in the second T20 International against South Africa after last playing for Pakistan in January 2017.
However, he only made eight runs before being dismissed and didn’t feature in any of the other matches.
Despite this, Akhtar noted that Sharjeel will get into the T20 team no matter how well wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is playing.
Rizwan was fantastic in the T20 series as he accumulated 147 runs in four matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147.
“No matter how well [Mohammad] Rizwan plays but Sharjeel walks into the T20 side,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan won the T20 series 3-1 after beating South Africa by three wickets in the fourth T20 International on Friday.
